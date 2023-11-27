Video: Willian converts from the spot again to snatch three points for Fulham

Fulham FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Willian scored his second from the spot, to give Fulham a 3-2 lead in the 94th minute, snatching all three points against Wolves.

Scoring his second penalty of the night, Willian went the other way to his first penalty, smashing it into the bottom left corner to beat Jose Sa.

This win moves Fulham to 13th in the Premier League, securing their fourth win of the season, putting them level on points with 13th placed Crystal Palace, and 12th placed Wolves.

