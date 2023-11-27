Video: Willian converts penalty to give Fulham 2-1 lead

Fulham have re taken the lead through a Willian penalty, their first of the season, making it 2-1 against Wolves.

Willian calmly converted Fulham’s first penalty of the season, rolling it into the bottom right corner past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa.

That is Willian’s second goal of the season for Fulham in 13 appearances, his other coming against Sheffield United when Fulham won 3-1.