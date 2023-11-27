West Ham could regret decision to let 20-year-old attacker leave

Newcastle United handed Amadou Diallo his first team debut during the memorable win over Chelsea at the weekend.

The 20-year-old winger will be delighted with the opportunity and he will look to continue his development with ample first-team action in the coming months.

Diallo is highly rated at Newcastle and he could be an important first-team player for them with the right coaching and guidance.

The player was released by Premier League rivals West Ham United 16 months ago and the move to Newcastle has worked out well for the youngster.

While the Hammers might end up regretting letting him leave in the near future, there is no doubt that he needed to leave the London club in order to progress. He would have barely had any opportunities at West Ham and the club’s decision to let him go has benefited the player eventually.

The 20-year-old will hope to establish himself as a regular starter for Newcastle, and it remains to be seen whether he can fulfil his potential with them.