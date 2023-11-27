West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi.

The 26-year-old has established himself as the key player for the Portuguese club and his performances have attracted the attention of the London outfit.

A report from TeamTalk claims that West Ham are pushing to sign him in the coming months and the club’s technical director Tim Steidten has been a long-term admirer.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers can secure an agreement with Porto in the coming weeks. Aaron Cresswell is in his twilight years and West Ham will have to replace him adequately.

Signing a quality left-back should be a top priority for them and Sanusi would be a quality acquisition. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and he will certainly fancy his chances of doing well in the Premier League.

The opportunity to play for West Ham will be an attractive proposition for the player and it would be a step up for him. The Hammers are currently competing in the UEFA Europa League and they will want to push for European qualification this season as well.

So far, they have been quite mediocre in the league and they will want to improve in the coming months. Signing the right players in January will help them finish the season strongly.

Sanusi certainly has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.