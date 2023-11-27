Willian joins elite company in penalty statistic

Willian has scored 7/7 of his Premier League penalties, only bettered by Yaya Toure, Dimitar Berbatov and Ruben Neves.

This statistic taken from OptaJoe is based on other players with 100% penalty records in the Premier League’s history.

Toure scoring 11/11, Berbatov scoring 9/9 and Neves scoring 8/8. Making Willian’s 7/7 the fourth best 100% penalty record in the history of the Premier League.

Two of Willian’s penalties were scored for Fulham, both coming against Wolves, whilst the other five penalties Willian has scored in the Premier League came for Chelsea.

Willian has made 13 appearances for Fulham this campaign, scoring three goals, all of which have come in the Premier League.

Scoring two penalties against Wolves in Fulham’s 3-2 victory tonight, Willian has helped his side climb to 14th in the Premier League, now level on points with 13th placed Crystal Palace, and 12th placed Wolves.

Fulham will face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday the 3rd of December in their next Premier League fixture, before facing Nottingham Forest just three days later at Craven Cottage.