Manchester City are keen on signing the Portuguese international attacker Rafael Leao.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Premier League champions are keen on signing the 24-year-old attacker and they would be willing to offer around €150 million for him.

Leao has established himself as one of the best attackers in Europe and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition for Manchester City. Erling Haaland has been shouldering the goalscoring burden for the Premier League giants right now and they could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack.

Leao will add pace, flair and goals to the Manchester City attack if he joins the club.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive proposition for the player and he will want to compete for major trophies with a move to Manchester City. The Premier League side completed the treble last season and they have a proven track record of competing at the highest level.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal plotting 2024 move for £120 million-rated star, Arteta an admirer Man City aiming to gazump Arsenal and secure Gunners top January target £29m Chelsea ace ready to consider January exit after less than a year at the club

Working under a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola will help the 24-year-old Portuguese international improve further and fulfil his world-class potential.

The attacker chipped in with 16 goals and 15 assists across all competitions last season and he has all the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

Although the reported €150 million offer would be a substantial amount of money for the player, Leao has the potential to justify the investment in the long run.