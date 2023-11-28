Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez has attracted a lot of attention with his performances over the past year.

The 22-year-old Mexican striker was outstanding for the Dutch outfit last season and he helped them win the league title. He managed to score 23 goals across all competitions.

According to a report from French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the striker and they have been keeping tabs on the player this season as well.

Gimenez has taken his game onto another level this season and he has scored 18 goals in 16 appearances across all competitions.

It is evident that the Mexican deserves to play at a high level and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.

A move to Tottenham or Arsenal would be a major step up in his career and the player is likely to be tempted if there is an opportunity in front of him.

Arsenal need to sign a reliable goal scorer and Gimenez certainly fits the profile. Gabriel Jesus has proven himself to be an excellent servant for the club but he has failed to score goals consistently. Gimenez could share the goal-scoring burden with the Brazilian international at the north London club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham decided not to replace Harry Kane at the start of the season and they were expecting Richarlison to step up and fill the void. However, the Brazilian has been quite mediocre and they will need to sign a reliable goal scorer now.

Gimenez could transform both teams going forward and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal to sign him in the coming months.