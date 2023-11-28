Chelsea signed Noni Madueke from PSV Eindhoven during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old winger was expected to establish himself as a regular starter for the Blues but things are not going according to plan for him. A report from the Telegraph claims that the talented young winger is ready to consider his future at Stamford Bridge when the window opens in January.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks. They are already lacking in depth in the wide areas and letting Madueke leave the club would weaken the squad.

However, the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development. He cannot afford to sit on the bench at Chelsea every week. The £29 million winger has started just once in the Premier League this season and it is understandable why he is ready to consider his future at the London club.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and they could certainly use a quality striker who will score goals consistently. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to cash in on players like Madueke and invest the proceeds from the sale into a reliable goalscorer.

The Blues have had a disappointing start to the current campaign and they will need to bounce back strongly during the second half of the season in order to secure Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, Madueke is highly rated around Europe and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for him. It will be interesting to see where the young winger ends up.