Agbonlahor claims Emery was going crazy at Aston Villa man during Spurs game

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has revealed which player Unai Emery was ‘screaming at’ during the Villains’ Premier League victory against Spurs on Sunday.

The Midlands giants travelled to London and came away from the Tottenham Hotspur with all three points after goals from Pau Torres and Ollie Watkins saw off the Lilywhites.

However, despite the incredible performance, which saw them surge into the league’s top four, manager Unai Emery did not let his standards slip throughout.

Speaking to talkSPORT about what happened on the weekend, Agbonlahor explained how midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal in January, was told to put in a free-kick into the box prior to Torres’ header — and although it was a moment he executed with pinpoint accuracy, the ex-striker isn’t convinced Emery was pleased due to how long it took the Brazilian to heed his manager’s instruction.

“He was screaming at him, put the ball in the box, it’s the last kick of the first half and he did it,” he said.

“And Unai Emery’s celebration was one of relief wasn’t it because to be honest I was watching the game and I was thinking I can’t even watch this, as we are getting absolutely battered by Spurs.”