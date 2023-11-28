Arsenal plotting 2024 move for £120 million-rated star, Arteta an admirer

Arsenal are plotting a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Arsenal have now joined the race to sign the 24-year-old Nigerian international and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

Apparently, Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Nigerian striker.

The player is a target for London rivals Chelsea as well. Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world and he would improve most teams in the Premier League. Arsenal could certainly use another striker and someone like Osimhen would be the ideal fit for them.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal but the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer. He needs someone who can share the goalscoring burden and Osimhen would be the perfect acquisition.

The 24-year-old scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and he helped Napoli win the league title. He could take Arsenal to the next level and help them win major trophies in the coming seasons.

The Gunners finished as the runners-up in the Premier League last season and it is evident that they are missing that extra bit of quality that can take them ahead of clubs like Manchester City. Osimhen has the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he could be the difference maker for Arsenal.

He is likely to cost a premium and the report claims that Napoli could demand around £120 million. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.