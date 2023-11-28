Arsenal to rival Tottenham for Champions League striker with 18 goals this season

Arsenal are one of many Premier League teams in the market for a striker in 2024 and it is being reported that the Gunners are ready to challenge Tottenham for one of their top targets for the role.

Spurs did not replace Harry Kane over the summer and plan to do so in 2024. One player the North London club have been linked to is Feyenoord’s Santiago Giménez.

The Mexican international has been on fire this season with the Dutch club and being only 22 years old, that age profile is what Tottenham are after as they look to build a team that will grow under Ange Postecoglou.

According to L’Equipe, Spurs’ bitter rivals Arsenal are set to challenge them for Gimenez as Mikel Arteta searches for a natural number nine to add to his current squad.

Gimenez has played 16 matches this season and has outscored that number with 18 – two of which have come in the Champions League.

This comes off the back of a good season last time around, where the 22-year-old scored 28 goals in all competitions, which shows that the forward has an eye for goal.

A January transfer will be very unlikely for either club as Feyenoord will not want to lose the player mid-season, but if any interested party arrives with a big offer next summer, then the young striker could be on the move.