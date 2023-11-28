Exclusive: “Arsenal will try” – Fabrizio Romano makes big transfer claim ahead of January

Arsenal will likely try for an ambitious move to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that it won’t be an easy deal for the Gunners to get done, though he did think they would make an effort to lure the Brazilian to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have had some issues in midfield this season following the departure of Granit Xhaka and the repeated injury problems of Thomas Partey, so there is surely room for someone like Luiz to come in and have an impact.

Still, Villa are doing well under Unai Emery and won’t want to sell such an important player in the middle of what is looking like being an exciting season at Villa Park.

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal

This saga looks like a tough one to call, but Romano seems to think Arsenal will try their best, even if this ultimately looks like it could be a similar kind of saga to the Moises Caicedo one we saw last January.

“Douglas Luiz keeps being linked strongly with Arsenal ahead of January, but I think it’s going to be a tough one,” Romano said.

“It reminds me of the Moises Caicedo situation last January transfer window when Arsenal really wanted Caicedo – they made multiple bids to sign him and then at the end it was not possible.”

He added: “I still think Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz, even if it will be very difficult as Aston Villa don’t want to sell him.”

