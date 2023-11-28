Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has been discussed as a potential transfer target on loan for AC Milan ahead of January, according to Ben Jacobs in his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Jacobs explained that he couldn’t see Arsenal letting Kiwior go in the middle of the season after what happened to them last term when they lost star defender William Saliba at such an important moment.

Saliba’s absence ended up being huge for the Gunners, as it was a significant down-grade in defence when Rob Holding filled in in that position for some important matches such as Liverpool and Manchester City away.

Kiwior seems worth keeping hold of even if he’s not currently starting a lot of games, but Jacobs has confirmed the recent reports about interest from Milan.

It seems, however, that Arsenal would prefer to keep the Poland international, who they only signed from Spezia less than a year ago.

“There is some interest from Italy in Jakub Kiwior, but I am told Arsenal prefer to keep the Polish defender,” Jacobs said.

“Milan have discussed Kiwior on a loan deal, but given Arsenal lacked centre-back depth last season after William Saliba got injured, they won’t want to offload too many squad players and risk being thin as they look to win the Premier League.”