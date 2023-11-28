Exclusive: Clubs warned not to expect gifts from Arsenal in the transfer market

Fabrizio Romano does not believe Arsenal will be giving anyone any gifts in the transfer market this January, even if they might need to sell before they can buy, and have some players facing uncertain futures.

Arsenal are interested in Douglas Luiz and Romano has made it clear he expects the Gunners to try signing the 25-year-old from Aston Villa this winter, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be offloading players in a hurry to keep up with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Someone like Aaron Ramsdale could be one to watch after losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up, but Romano says it will depend on what kind of proposals come in for the goalkeeper, as well as for other squad players.

“Of course, with FFP there might be an opportunity for Arsenal to sell some players, as we know a few names have been linked with an exit,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

“So for Aaron Ramsdale and others, it always depends on proposals – Arsenal won’t make any gift to other clubs, and at the moment it’s too early to mention concrete exits.”

Arsenal fans will surely hope to see Arteta fine-tune this squad in January, as they’re still not the finished product, even if they do currently sit top of the Premier League table.

Luiz looks like he’d be a great addition in midfield, so it could make sense to offload one or two backup players in order to be able to afford him, with the exit of someone like Ramsdale seeming ideal as the goalkeeper situation has been quite a distraction at the Emirates Stadium this season.