Aston Villa are reportedly determined to keep hold of Douglas Luiz in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Villains will do all they can to fend off interest from a trio of Premier League clubs.

Following what has been an impressive spell for the Brazilian, Luiz, 25, who has become a hugely important player for Unai Emery, has caught the eye of some of the league’s biggest sides.

It has been reported that title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool have joined treble-winners Manchester City in the race to sign the South American.

However, with Luiz under contract until the end of next season, the Villains are in no immediate danger of losing the 25-year-old.

And keen to ensure he doesn’t go anywhere during the mid-season window, Emery is set to block any approaches for his influential number six.

The summer window could see a different outcome, but for now, it seems the Midlands-based club will be retaining their first choice defensive midfielder for at least another six months.

During his four years at Villa Park, Luiz, who represented Brazil on 10 occasions, has directly contributed to 35 goals in 171 games in all competitions.