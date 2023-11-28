Chelsea could listen to January offers for 21-year-old prodigy

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has been linked with the move away from Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the 21-year-old Dutchman. There have been rumours that he could sign a new contract with the club as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 21-year-old is highly rated around Europe and there is unlikely to be a shortage of clubs queueing up for him if Chelsea want to sell him in January. Alternatively, they could look to tie him down to a new contract and loan the player out so that he can get regular game time.

Maatsen needs to play regularly at the stage of his career in order to fulfil his potential. He could develop into a key player for Chelsea with the right guidance.

The Blues have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella at their disposal but the former Brighton defender has been largely underwhelming since his arrival and Maatsen could take his place in the side.

Chilwell has had his fair share of injury problems since his move to Chelsea and the Dutchmen could get ample game time if he manages to overtake Cucurella in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The defender currently has a contract until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince him to pen an extension.