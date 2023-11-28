Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from the Telegraph claims that Chelsea are prepared to sell the 24-year-old French defender when the transfer window reopens in January.

The defender joined Chelsea back in 2020 on a five-year contract but he has failed to hold down a regular starting spot at the London club.

He has made just eight appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League and most of his time since joining the Premier League side has been spent out on loan. It is evident that he does not have a future at Chelsea and a permanent exit would be ideal for all parties.

Sarr was on loan at Monaco last season and he did reasonably well for the French outfit. It will be interesting to see where he ends up during the January transfer window.

Given his status on the Chelsea side, he is likely to be available for a nominal price.

There is no doubt that he could be a useful asset for most clubs but Chelsea clearly need to aim higher. Sarr is simply not good enough to start for a club like Chelsea every week and the Blues need to cash in on him and sign better players.

Chelsea have had a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and they will need to improve immensely in order to secure Champions League qualification. They need to bring in the right reinforcements in January and selling the fringe players will boost their transfer resources.

Meanwhile, the French defender is still only 24 and he has plenty of time to get his career back on track. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first team action in the coming seasons.