Chelsea preparing January transfer bid for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have reportedly decided to expedite their pursuit of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Blues will test the Italian’s resolve with a January offer.

Despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer, Chelsea are expected to go all out to land a marquee hitman, and with Osimhen’s future in Naples uncertain since the club appeared to mock him on social media for missing a penalty, the upcoming transfer window could see the Premier League giants finally enter negotiations.

Mauricio Pochettino, despite having his pick of a billionaire pound squad following Todd Boehly’s eye-watering investment, has seen his side struggle for goals. With eight teams outscoring them since the start of the season, it is obvious just how badly the Londoners need a guaranteed goalscorer, especially if they’re to join the race for the top four.

As for the likelihood of Osimhen being allowed to leave the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in January, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia thought to be in contract talks with the Italians, and the Serie A champions determined not to lose both star players in the same window, the hope of a potentially record-breaking mid-season transfer is beginning to mount.

During his three years with Napoli, Osimhen, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has scored 65 goals in 112 games in all competitions.