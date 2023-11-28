Chelsea to make immediate changes to their transfer policy as January window looms

As January hovers into view, so another transfer window is about to open, and that means invariably that Chelsea will be amongst the movers and shakers.

Ever since Todd Boehly took charge at Stamford Bridge, there seems to have been a revolving door policy at the club in terms of both incoming and outgoing transfers.

That has to be unsettling for both players and the manager and can perhaps be seen as a major factor in why things didn’t go so well for the club during 2022/23.

In 10th position at present, some 14 points off leaders Arsenal after just 13 Premier League games, would indicate that no lessons have been learned.

However, if Mauricio Pochettino is given time to turn things around there’s no reason why the club can’t be challenging for honours in the near future.

If there’s one aspect of modern football that grates, it’s the supporter expectation that everything needs to happen now. Rome wasn’t built in a day and all that.

As things in the transfer market haven’t really worked to date, it seems that there’s going to be a change of tack from Boehly too.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the club will adopt a one in, one out policy in January.

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave, and there are question marks over Noni Madueke, Ian Maatsen and Armando Broja say The Telegraph.

Should all four be considered surplus to requirements, it gives the west Londoners some wiggle room in the marketplace, with FFP an inconvenience at this point.