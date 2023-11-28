Many clubs are apparently following Chelsea striker Armando Broja ahead of the January transfer window, though there is nothing concrete with Fulham at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested it was too early to tell for sure if Broja would be leaving Stamford Bridge this winter, despite some recent transfer rumours linking him as a target for Fulham.

Broja has long looked an exciting young talent, but it’s fair to say it’s proven difficult for him to establish himself as a first-team regular for Chelsea, where there’s always a lot of competition for places, while he’s also had some injury troubles in recent times.

One imagines Chelsea won’t want to leave themselves too light up front in the second half of the season, as goals have already been an issue for them, so allowing Broja to leave seems like it would be a risky move.

For now, it doesn’t seem like it’s definitely happening anyway, according to Romano.

“In terms of outgoings, there have also been some stories about Armando Broja and Fulham, with the idea apparently being for Marco Silva’s side to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left for Al Hilal in the summer,” Romano said.

“Still, I’m not aware of concrete things for Broja yet. There are many clubs following him since long time in England but also in Italy… but no decision has been made and it will depend also on what happens with Chelsea’s striker search.”