Chelsea could be set to enter the running for the potential transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as Mauricio Pochettino is keen on some more proven Premier League players in his squad.

This is according to Ben Jacobs as he spoke to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, with some internal debate likely to take place between Pochettino and members of the Blues board, with the latter perhaps more likely to favour signing young players for the long-term, whereas Pochettino would understandably like to have more players who can make an immediate impact.

Guehi could be a decent option as he’s still got his best years ahead of him, but has also played a lot of Premier League football, whilst also recently becoming more of a regular for England at international level.

The 23-year-old started out in Chelsea’s academy before moving on to Palace, and he’s really taken his opportunity there, becoming a solid Premier League player who looks capable of playing for a top six club.

Jacobs has now suggested this kind of target could be one to watch for CFC, even if nothing is advanced just yet.

“Keep in mind Mauricio Pochettino would ideally like a bit of proven Premier League quality,” Jacobs said.

“That’s why I would keep an eye on Chelsea entering the race for a player like Marc Guehi, who they sold to Crystal Palace in 2021.

“Plenty of clubs are looking. There’s nothing advanced at Chelsea’s end yet, and there may be a bit of a difference of opinion between the profile in this position that Pochettino wants (for the ‘now’) and the recruitment team are trying for (depth, or for the ‘future’).

“I would imagine during December there will be some healthy internal debate.”