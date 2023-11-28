Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how many signings he expects Chelsea to make this January

Chelsea could make two signings this January rather than the three potential additions that have been reported elsewhere, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are not having the best season, currently sitting 10th in the Premier League table as their young squad struggles for consistency, with goals also looking a particular issue for the team due to some unconvincing performances from Nicolas Jackson.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that he felt two signings seemed the most likely outcome for Chelsea this January, though that the number of incomings would also depend on the outgoings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have a few players they could perhaps look to offload, though it remains to be seen precisely who will be made available and if they’ll find buyers for them.

Things should become clearer in the next few weeks as we edge closer to January, but for the time being Romano suggested Chelsea fans could expect two signings this winter.

“There have been reports that Chelsea could make as many as three new signings this January, which fans have been asking me about. I think they could make two signings, and it will also be based on the outgoings,” Romano said.

“I always said that a striker and a centre-back were the priorities, let’s see if they find the right players in those positions but the priorities remain clear.”