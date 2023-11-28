Crystal Palace ace is Man United’s number one January target

The squad that Roy Hodgson has at Crystal Palace is certainly an enviable one, and it might go some way to explaining why Man United have made an Eagles stalwart their number one target in January.

For all of the improvements that are being made on and off the pitch at Selhurst Park, with respect, when a team such as Man United come calling, it’s difficult for any player to turn down.

Not that Palace would make it easy for any player to leave them, as the recent deal for Michael Olise – when he seemed certain to move to Chelsea – proved.

Depending on the size of the offer, chairman Steve Parish may find it impossible to refuse.

The player in question is England international, Marc Guehi, with Football Insider noting the seriousness of the Red Devils approach.

Erik ten Hag has had serious issues issues with his centre-backs.

Lisandro Martinez has been a long-term injury absentee, Harry Maguire has only recently come back into his own, Raphael Varane is believed to have fallen out with the Dutchman and Victor Lindelof doesn’t tend to inspire confidence.

One thing to note is that it isn’t clear at this stage how much any offer might be and even whether the player himself would be open to an approach.