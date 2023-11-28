Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest eyeing January move for Newcastle star

Jacob Murphy is reportedly attracting interest from two Premier League clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Murphy, 28, is on Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest’s mid-season shortlist.

Despite struggling for game time under former Newcastle United managers, such as Steve Bruce, Murphy has marked himself as a valuable squad player for Eddie Howe.

The popular wide-man has contributed greatly to the Toon’s recent success, but with Palace and Forest circling, fans will be wondering how long the club can keep hold of the 28-year-old.

However, despite the pair’s eagerness to do battle over Newcastle’s number 23 in the New Year, with three-and-a-half-years still left to run on his contract, the Magpies will not be concerned.

Not only that but any side interested in luring the winger away from St. James’ Park are likely to be disappointed, and that is because Howe is currently contending with the club’s worst injury crisis for decades.

Howe is without 13 senior players and with the club still competing on all four fronts, it seems desperately unlikely the former Bournemouth boss will agree to lose another senior player.

During his six years in the northeast, Murphy, who signed from Norwich City in 2017, has scored 10 goals and registered 15 assists in 158 games in all competitions.

