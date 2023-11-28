Devastating blow for Tottenham star who is set to miss 10 weeks having just comeback from 254 day absence

Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur is set to be out of action for at least 10 weeks with ankle ligament damage.

The midfielder picked up the injury during Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday when the Uruguay star was challenged by Matty Cash, reports Sky Sports.

This is a devastating blow for Bentancur, who has played just four matches this season having been out for a long time with an ACL injury before his latest setback – a total of 254 days.

Sunday was the first time the 26-year-old had started a game under Ange Postecoglou and Spurs fans were hoping it was a sign of him returning to his old self but his afternoon ended in disaster.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur out for at least 10 weeks with ankle ligament damage ?pic.twitter.com/td0OhJfT8X — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 28, 2023

This is also a huge blow for Postecoglou who has seen the injuries in his squad mount up in recent weeks.

The Australian coach has already lost two of his best players in James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to long-term setbacks and now Bentancur is another that joins the list.

Following an incredible start to their Premier League campaign, Spurs have now lost three league matches in a row and unfortunately for them, a trip to Man City is on the horizon.