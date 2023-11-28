Diego Simeone becomes third manager to reach Champions League milestone

In a statistic from OptaJoe, Diego Simeone has become the third manager to reach 100 games in charge of a single team in the Champions League.

The Argentinian takes charge of his 100th game in the Champions League for Atletico Madrid tonight, as his side take on Feyenoord at the De Kuip Stadium.

In his 99 Champions League games so far, he has won 48, drawn 25 and lost 26. He has also led Atletico Madrid to the final on two occasions of the competition, finishing runners up in both 2013/14 and 2015/16.

Atletico Madrid sit 2nd in Group E currently, having played four matches, won two and drawn two. They are two points behind first placed Lazio, who have played five games, winning three, drawing one and losing one.

They will return to top spot with a win tonight in Simeone’s 100th UCL game in charge, which would also secure qualification for his side to the next round of the competition.

Atletico also sit 3rd in La Liga on 31 points, only four points behind 2nd placed Girona and 1st placed Real Madrid. They also have a game in hand, therefore if they was to win that game, they would only be one point adrift of top spot.