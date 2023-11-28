Erik Ten Hag hints Kobbie Mainoo could start against Galatasaray

Erik Ten Hag is taking a fearless approach to the possibility of Kobbie Mainoo starting against Galatasaray in Wednesday night’s huge Champions League group game in Turkey.

The Red Devils, who will travel to Galatasaray’s notoriously hostile RAMS Park Stadium, are under heaps of pressure to keep their European hopes alive.

After just one win from their first four games, Manchester United go into Game Week 5 bottom of Group A on three points. Galatasaray sit one point ahead in third, separated from second-placed FC Copenhagen only by head-to-head record. Bayern Munich have already qualified top after their 100 per cent record sees them on 12 points with one game to play.

However, while Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians already have one eye on the competition’s knockout rounds, Ten Hag must ensure all his focus is on beating tomorrow night’s opponents.

What has Erik Ten Hag said about Kobbie Mainoo starting against Galatasaray?

And one player who could be called upon to help the Dutchman is recent Premier League debutant Mainoo.

After starring for the Red Devils during their 3-0 win over Everton on Sunday afternoon, Mainoo, 18, has fans licking their lips in anticipation for what looks to be an exciting senior career.

And with Ten Hag reportedly set to push five-time Champions League winner Casemiro out in January in order to make way for Mainoo, the Dutchman, who has hinted the 18-year-old could make back-to-back starts on Wednesday, clearly feels the teenager is ready for the biggest occasions.

“No. We don’t have fear,” Ten Hag told reporters in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by MEN.

“If players are good enough, they are old enough.”

Manchester United’s mammoth Champions League tie against Galatasaray, which is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m. (UK time) on Wednesday, will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.