Erik ten Hag says one of his Man United players “must become a starter” this season

Erik ten Hag has shown faith in Facundo Pellistri since arriving at Man United and the Dutch coach has named the next step the winger needs to make in his career.

The 21-year-old arrived at Old Trafford in 2020 but went on two separate loan spells with Deportivo Alaves between 2021 and 2022.

Ten Hag has believed in the Uruguay star and gave him his Man United debut in January this year in an EFL Cup clash with Charlton. Pellistri has gone on to feature eight times for the Red Devils this season and his manager has stated what the youngster must do next in his career.

“Pellistri must become a starter and take that step forward,” the Man United boss said via Fabrizio Romano.

“He has to make also a step from bench player, coming in and having a good impact, to a starting eleven player. We will see how quick that process will do.”

Pellistri has not made that much of an impact from the bench this season but the only assist he did manage to produce was for Bruno Fernandes’ late winner against Fulham.

It is hard for the 21-year-old to do this though as he has only played 309 minutes of football.

At 21, the Uruguay international needs to take the next step forward in his career and he will get that chance if he performs at Man United as long as Ten Hag is there.