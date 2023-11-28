Huge Chelsea ace likely to be moved on as club build for the future

Chelsea are still a team in limbo at present, and that has to be a real worry for owner, Todd Boehly.

It’s doubtful he imagined a scenario when he took over where some time later his club would still be struggling to assert their identity on the pitch.

That’s as much to do with his decisions to hire and fire managers at will, and unless he allows Mauricio Pochettino the time to deliver upon his promises, the status quo will remain.

Tenth place in the Premier League after 13 games isn’t the best advert for the Argentinian, however, there are mitigating circumstances which must be taken into account when judging his short time at the club.

Not least the fact that a number of players weren’t his signings so he’s having to make do with what he has for the time being.

As long as he’s backed all the way by the owners, then slowly but surely he will hopefully be able to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

One decision that needs to be made soon is with regards to Thiago Silva, and as The Standard report, next year will be the moment when the club are likely to consider the Brazilian veteran’s position given that they are already exploring potential centre-back options and Silva’s contract is due to expire.