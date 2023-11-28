Tottenham rival Man United for France international who’s keen on Premier League transfer

Tottenham are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League.

This is according to a report from the Evening Standard, who suggest Spurs have a number of centre-backs on their radar ahead of January, with Todibo among those they’re keen on, though it remains to be seen if he’ll leave Nice while they continue to mount a surprise title challenge in Ligue 1.

Todibo looks like he could be ideal for Spurs, but it won’t be easy to see off other big clubs for the France international, who is also firmly on Manchester United’s radar, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils also have issues at the back, so could do with bringing in someone like Todibo as a long-term successor to ageing stars like Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, who have both had spells in and out of Erik ten Hag’s side.

Romano has also written exclusively for the Daily Briefing about Tottenham’s interest in a defender this January, though he didn’t mention Todibo, and played down suggestions that it would be a big-money deal in the middle of the season.

Still, Todibo clearly seems like a player worth watching in the weeks and months ahead as he continues to show he’s ready to step up and play for one of the best clubs in the Premier League.