Benfica defender Antonio Silva has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club and Manchester United are keen on signing him.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 20-year-old central defender is a top target for Manchester United at the end of the season and the player is likely to cost around €100 million.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to trigger his substantial release clause in the coming months. The defender has a contract with the Portuguese club until the summer of 2027 and therefore Benfica are under no pressure to sell him. Manchester United will have to trigger the release clause in order to force them into a sale.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player.

Manchester United are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements and Silva would be a quality long-term investment for them. He could be the ideal successor to players like Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire. Both players have been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Manchester United must look to bring in adequate replacements in the coming months.

??? X News António #Silva: The 20 y/o central defender from SL Benfica is the absolutely top target for ManUtd for summer 2024! ?? #MUFC already keen on contract details and the plans of the top talent

?? €100m release clause next year! Benfica expect him to leave the… pic.twitter.com/Nj3qwxdEMR — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 27, 2023

Silva has showcased his qualities in the Portuguese league and he will want to take the next step in his career. Joining one of the biggest clubs in Manchester United could be a tempting proposition for him and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done.

They must look to secure Champions League qualification first in order to attract elite young talent like Silva.