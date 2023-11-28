Leeds United are reportedly looking to bring in another two players on loan in the January window to help Daniel Farke continue in his quest for promotion.

Currently sitting third in the Championship table, seven points off automatic promotion contenders Ipswich Town in second, Farke is set to use the mid-season transfer window to his advantage and bring in a couple of new players.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the German is targeting players who he believes will be able to help take the side to a new level during the second half of the season.

The Whites currently have three loanees registered in their squad — Out of favour Spurs duo Djed Spence and Joe Rodon, and Bournemouth’s Jaidon Anthony. Therefore, there is space in the side’s roster for another two players to join on a temporary basis.

Although names have yet to be mentioned, it has been noted that Farke is eyeing players who are struggling for game time in the Premier League as potential loan candidates.