Leeds United man could be set for rare start vs. Swansea

Games in the Championship come thick and fast, and there’s no respite for Leeds United as they face Swansea on Wednesday before a tough test against Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke’s side have slipped back to 10 points behind leaders Leicester City after the Foxes earned a 2-0 home win against Watford last time out, whilst the all whites could only limp to a surprising draw at Rotherham.

Such is the nature of the division and the amount of games to be played, however, that things can change almost in the blink of an eye.

The Swans are the next visitors to Elland Road, and that could see a rare start for Charlie Cresswell, if Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Graham Smyth’s hunch is correct.

‘It’s possible, if Cooper has done himself another mischief – went off holding the back of his leg – and Struijk isn’t quite ready to start, Cresswell could find himself in the side in midweek against Swansea,’ he wrote.

Clearly, Farke won’t be taking any chances whatsoever over the next few games as he attempts to reel the top two in.

It would be a surprise if both could keep up the incredible pace they’ve set to this point all season long, and Leeds have to make sure that they’re in a position to pounce when Leicester and Ipswich have their wobble.

It’s no good not being able to capitalise when a chance presents itself, and at least the squad still have the motivation to aim for automatic promotion, which should arguably author their performances.