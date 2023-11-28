Leicester eye loan signing of Liverpool first-team player

After another win, this time over Watford, Leicester City remain firmly atop the Championship table and are still very much the team to beat this season.

Enzo Maresca has done a fine job since leaving the bosom of Pep Guardiola at Man City and at this rate, he could well be facing him as an adversary in the Premier League if the Foxes keep up their good form.

Though Leicester are just three points ahead of second-placed Ipswich Town, they are already 10 ahead of Leeds United in third, which is an enormous cushion to have at this stage of the campaign.

Indeed, their only danger when thinking about automatic promotion would appear to be complacency.

It’s unlikely that Maresca will allow that to set in, and by beefing up his squad in the January transfer window and reigniting the battle for a starting spot, it could see the Foxes push on again and leave everyone else in their slip stream.

According to The Sun, Leicester are monitoring in Liverpool’s highly-rated Jarrell Quansah, and, after breaking through this season, it seems as though the Reds are keen for him to get some more match time.

Preston North End are also credited with an interest though with the Foxes flying high, they’re likely to be a preferred option at this stage.