Liverpool join the race to sign 25-year-old South American, two other PL rivals keen

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

A number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder and Liverpool have now joined the race according to a report from 90 Min.

Apparently, Liverpool have made it clear that they would be interested in signing the player if he leaves Aston Villa. The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League and Liverpool could certainly use some like him.

They failed to sign a quality defensive midfielder during the summer window and Alexis Mac Allister has had to operate in that role this season. The Argentine international is more suited to the role of a number eight and the arrival of Luiz will allow Mac Allister to operate in his national role.

Luiz would be a quality fit for the Liverpool midfield and he could complete Jurgen Klopp’s midfield unit for the foreseeable future.

The player has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City as well.

The opportunity to join a big club could be an attractive proposition for the player, but it seems that the West Midlands club are not prepared to let him leave in January. Aston Villa have been quite impressive this season and they are chasing Champions League qualification. They will not want to weaken the squad any time soon and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to test the waters with an offer in January.