Man City and Arsenal to go head-to-head for history-making teen

When the best young players become available, then Man City and Arsenal will want to be in the conversation, and it appears that both are ready to go head-to-head for a history-making teenager.

At present, both Premier League outfits are together at the top of the table with just a point separating them, indicating that this could be another vintage season for the pair.

There is plenty of playing talent between the two squads but that’s not to say that they wouldn’t go for other young players if it meant an improvement.

Tuttosport are reporting that both clubs are looking to acquire Francesco Camarda, a 15-year-old striker who only made his debut for AC Milan this past weekend.

Here Francesco Camarda’s parents in tears when 15 year old striker entered the pitch at San Siro ??? AC Milan’s 2008 born talent became the youngest debutant in Serie A history. ?? pic.twitter.com/jzCCfooLaY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 26, 2023

It’s believed that Milan are doing their upmost to tie him down to a professional contract when he turns 16 next March.

By then, both Premier League outfits and any other potentially interested parties will have had the chance to turn the player’s head, should it be for turning in the first place.

Many has been the time in the past where the grass seems greener on the other side, only for the opposite to prove to be true.

At 15 years of age, Camarda has his whole career in front of him, and surely spending his formative professional years at the San Siro would be of more benefit.