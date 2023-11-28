Manchester City are keen on signing the AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda.

According to a report from Tuttosport, Manchester City could offer him a lucrative proposal in order to lure him to the Premier League.

The 15-year-old Italian forward is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could be a superb long-term investment for the Premier League champions.

Camarda has the attributes to develop into a quality striker and a move to Manchester City could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. A manager like Pep Guardiola could play a key role in his growth.

Manchester City are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they certainly have the financial means to tempt the youngster with a lucrative contract. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

AC Milan will not want to lose a prized young prospect like him anytime soon. They will hope to help him develop and establish himself as a key player for the Italian club. It remains to be seen whether the player and his camp are swayed by a lucrative offer from Manchester City in the coming weeks.

Clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with the player as well.

Manchester City have done well to nurture talented young players in recent seasons and Camarda could fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential with a move to the Etihad Stadium. He will also look to compete for major trophies with them.