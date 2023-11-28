Erik Ten Hag makes Casemiro transfer decision following Kobbie Mainoo debut

Casemiro’s time at the heart of Manchester United’s midfielder is set to come to an end.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claim the Brazilian is among the top January targets for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

Despite being one of the Red Devils most decorated and experienced players, Casemiro, 31, along with several other first-team players, including former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane, finds himself relatively out of favour under Erik Ten Hag.

With the Dutchman plotting a squad overhaul with the help and influence of new 25 per cent stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Casemiro is expected to be one of the first big-named stars to be sent packing.

And with the 31-year-old approaching the twilight years in his career, it seems a lucrative move to Saudi’s Pro League is the likeliest destination for the five-time Champions League winner.

Not only has Ten Hag reportedly made the South American available for transfer, but Kobbie Mainoo’s excellent Premier League debut away at Everton on Sunday, which saw the 18-year-old run the show, is thought to have heaped the pressure on Casemiro to revive his Old Trafford career.

With Mainoo, 18, viewed as the future of the side’s midfield, fans will be expecting to see the Stockport-born starlet feature more and more as we approach the notoriously busy festive period.

During his time with the Red Devils, Casemiro, who has up to four years left on his contract, has directly contributed to 18 goals in 63 games in all competitions.