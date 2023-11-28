Exclusive: Transfer expert the Man United players who are leaving and staying this January

Manchester United could see a number of changes to their squad this January, but transfer news expert Ben Jacobs also insists it won’t be a crazy window for the Red Devils.

Man Utd are not having the best season, but it doesn’t seem like Erik ten Hag will be totally overhauling his squad this January, though there are doubts over a few players.

According to Jacobs, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, names to watch could be Jadon Sancho, who could head to Juventus or Saudi Arabia, while Donny van de Beek is also looking highly likely to leave Old Trafford.

It’s less clear what the future holds for Raphael Varane and Casemiro, with Jacobs admitting there is some Saudi interest in Varane, though perhaps without that much enthusiasm from the France international about making the move there at the moment.

Casemiro, meanwhile, is happy at United, with Jacobs insisting the reports of the Brazil international not being settled in England are wide of the mark.

Jacobs adds that Anthony Martial could also leave MUFC for the right price, with his former club Lyon keen on him but not currently in a very good position to be able to get the deal done.

“Manchester United are open to Saudi offers for Jadon Sancho even if the 23-year-old prefers to stay in Europe. A Juventus loan is far less beneficial than not only a £45-50m fee from Saudi, but as importantly one that’s paid on preferable terms. Of course, it’s not as simple as only what Manchester United want. They have to factor in Sancho’s desire also,” Jacobs explained.

“Rafael Varane is also being considered by multiple Saudi suitors including Al-Ittihad. It’s going to be difficult in January, and Varane is not entirely sold on Saudi despite falling out of favour at Old Trafford. But that won’t put dealmakers off trying at some point in 2024.

“Casemiro has been linked with a Saudi move away as well, and there is no doubt he fits the profile of names targeted. But it’s nothing more than that at this stage. I am told it’s not true he’s unsettled in Manchester. Quite the opposite. Manchester United are not desperately trying to offload him either. The fact he’s contracted until 2026, with the option of a further year, gives the club all the cards. Al-Hilal are monitoring the situation ahead of the summer.

“Anthony Martial is certainly not unsellable if a healthy offer arrives. PSG looked in the past but were not convinced to try last summer. Lyon would still love to bring Martial back but he would have to take a significant wage cut. Lyon are also bottom of Ligue 1 so it’s just not feasible unless a loan, or they try at the end of the season should safety be secured.”

He added: “Perhaps the most likely January exit is Donny van de Beek, who has attracted interest in both Italy and Turkey. Burnley have also discussed internally a loan with option to buy, but it’s believed van de Beek prefers joining a club with European football.”