Manchester United ‘make offer’ for elite Champions League manager to replace Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly made Carlo Ancelotti an offer to become their manager next season.

That’s according to reports in Spain, which claims Ancelotti, 64, is wanted back in the Premier League ahead of his contract with Real Madrid expiring at the end of the season.

Although widely reported to have already agreed to become Brazil’s new national team coach from next year, Manchester United are thought to have recently tempted the 64-year-old with an offer to replace Erik Ten Hag.

It remains to be seen how much longer Ten Hag will remain in the Old Trafford hot seat, however, with no guarantees the Red Devils will qualify for next season’s Champions League, as well as this season’s European hopes hanging by a thread, the Dutchman remains on thin ice.