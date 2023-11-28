Manchester City confirmed lineup: Rico Lewis starts in midfield, Haaland leads the line

Manchester City take on RB Leipzig in a Champions League group stage game, at the Etihad Stadium, with kickoff at 20:00 PM (GMT).

Both sides have already confirmed qualification to the next round of the competition, however a win tonight for City would confirm them as group winners, handing them a more favourable draw for the next round.

Manchester City have made four changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the Premier League at the weekend.

Ederson is replaced by Ortega in goal, with the Brazilian shot stopper dropping to the bench tonight, whilst Josko Gvardiol replaces Nathan Ake on the left side of defence.

Other changes slightly higher up the pitch are Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku replaced by Rico Lewis and Jack Grealish.

Haaland leads the line for City, having scored 18 goals in 19 appearances this season, four of those goals coming the Champions League. However the Norwegian did fail to score against RB Leipzig on the last occasion, and he will be looking to ensure that doesn’t happen again tonight.

