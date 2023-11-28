Although Mason Greenwood has been out of sight as far as viewers of Premier League football are concerned, he certainly hasn’t been out of mind.

The Man United ace was loaned to La Liga outfit, Getafe, for a season after the outcry that greeted a leak of information which suggested the Red Devils were going to allow him back into their squad.

Alleged sexual assault had turned a big majority of supporters against the 22-year-old, and damage limitation appeared to be the best option at the time.

Away from the headlines, Greenwood has turned in a string of good performances for Getafe, and as AS report, his return to the English top-flight is virtually assured with a number of Premier League clubs watching his every move.

Whomever does take a chance on the player, and there’s reason enough to believe that United will try again despite the weight of public opinion, they’ll have a real talent on their hands.

Greenwood certainly hasn’t become a bad player overnight, rather his decision making in his personal life has led to those questions about his suitability.

There will of course be pushback from opposition supporters in England too, and both Greenwood and his future club, whomever that may be, will have to be aware of, and accept, the expected backlash that’s sure to follow.