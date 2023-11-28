Newcastle player ratings: Pope does all he can, but Mbappe equalises late on

Newcastle drew 1-1 against PSG, after Kylian Mbappe piled misery on the Magpies by scoring a 98th minute equaliser from the penalty spot.

This draw puts Newcastle 3rd in Group F, with PSG two points above them in 2nd, and Dortmund five points clear at the top in 1st place. To qualify for the next round, Newcastle will have to beat AC Milan, and hope Dortmund beat PSG in the final gameweek of the group stages in December.

Read on for our Newcastle player ratings, and who stood out for the Magpies…

Nick Pope – 8 – Pope kept Newcastle in the game, making six saves, five of which from inside the box, also making one high claim.

Valentino Livramento – 6.5 – Livramento didn’t look out of place at all, making four clearances, two interceptions, and three tackles. Rating slightly lower due to penalty being given away at the end, but was unlucky.

Fabian Schar – 6 – Schar only won one of his four duels, and was dribbled past twice, however he did make two big blocks and a whopping 11 clearances.

Jamaal Lascelles – 6 – Lascelles also made eight clearances, which shows the way the game went with 19 clearances combined between the centre back pair. He also won three of his four aerial duels.

Kieran Trippier – 6.5 – Trippier made three tackles having to play up against Mbappe on his flank, and also won six of his nine ground duels.

Bruno Guimaraes – 7.5 – Was brilliant protecting the defensive line, blocking four shots, making three clearances, making two interceptions and making four tackles, did his job perfectly.

Joelinton – 6 – Picked up a yellow card after a few fouls, bit did also make two tackles and was getting stuck in to help win the midfield battle.

Lewis Miley – 6.5 – Played well on his first UCL start, playing one key pass, as well as doing his bit defensively with six clearances, three blocks, two interceptions and one tackle.

Anthony Gordon – 5 – Not his best game, struggled to get involved. Only won four of his 10 ground duels, played no key passes and lost the ball 11 times with his 36 touches.

Alexander Isak – 7 – Scored the goal to give Newcastle the leave in the first half, but also missed a big chance.

Miguel Almiron – 8 – Looked dangerous for the Magpies, having two shots (one on target), creating one big chance and working hard defensively making a crazy seven tackles.