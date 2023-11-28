PSG vs Newcastle confirmed lineups: Lewis Miley makes first UCL start for Magpies

PSG (2nd in Champions League Group F) take on Newcastle (4th in Champions League Group F) on Tuesday 28th of November, at the Parc des Princes Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The group remains very tight between all four teams, and a victory for Newcastle would see them go above PSG in group F, whilst a victory for PSG would put them in a great position to qualify for the next stage.

PSG have made three changes to their side that beat Monaco 5-2 at the weekend, with Nordi Mukiele, Vitinha and Goncalo Ramos making way for Danilo, Kang In Lee and Kolo Muani in the starting XI.

Newcastle have named an unchanged lineup from the side that beat Chelsea 4-1 at the weekend, as Lewis Miley makes his first Champions League start for the Magpies at only 17 years of age.

Of course Newcastle are missing some key players through injury, and therefore their bench is extremely light, with the likes of Paul Dummett and Lewis Hall being the only outfield senior squad players on the bench.

