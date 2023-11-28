Palace reeling as two players already ruled out of West Ham test

When London derbies come around you always want your best players playing, but Roy Hodgson will be denied that luxury against West Ham.

According to the Daily Mail (h/t West Ham Zone), the Crystal Palace manager will be without two of his must trusted stars this coming weekend.

At present, the Eagles find themselves in 13th place in the Premier League table on 15 points, whilst the Hammers are slightly better placed in ninth on 20 points.

Whichever way the result goes is unlikely to have too much of an effect on things at this stage, though come the end of the season, three points won or lost now could be crucial.

Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure are the unfortunate pair to miss out, and whilst Palace do have some talented players in their ranks regardless, it’s clear that they are going to be missed by Hodgson.

After losing at Luton Town last time out, the Eagles will be keen to reverse their current form which has seen them only win one of their last six matches – at bottom-of-the-table Burnley.

It’s therefore time for the big names in the first team squad to step up and put a spoke in West Ham’s resurgence, as both clubs eye a decent end to 2023.