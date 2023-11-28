Photo: Ex-England international Kieron Dyer at death’s door before 11th hour liver transplant

At just 44 years of age, former England international, Kieron Dyer, was apparently close to death before being given a life-saving liver transplant.

According to the Daily Mail, Dyer, who had playing stints at Ipswich Town, Newcastle United, West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough, had contracted a rare disease known as primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Eleven weeks ago, Dyer was in Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge and, according to the report, was being ravaged by the disease.

A friend who had visited him had apparently told his wife that he didn’t expect the former professional to survive and the picture below shows just how ill he was.

Fortunately, a donor liver was made available at the 11th hour and Dyer is now on the way to a full recovery.

Picture from Daily Mail Sport