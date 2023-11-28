(Video) PSG and Newcastle fans clash ahead of mammoth UCL tie

Newcastle United are preparing to play Paris Saint-Germain in a mammoth Champions League group game.

The Geordies, who have travelled to the French capital for Tuesday night’s blockbuster, are looking to keep their European hopes alive with another resounding victory.

Having beaten the Parisians 4-1 in the reverse fixture last month, the Toon Army will come into tonight’s matchup in good spirits and hopeful their side can pull off another upset.

Eddie Howe’s injury crisis, which sees 13 of his senior players sidelined, will see the home team as favourites though.

However, in the lead-up to tonight’s game, there have been some unsavoury scenes depicted on social media.

One X user, who goes by the username @AlexWaters03, has uploaded a video of the two club’s sets of fans clashing in a pub in Paris. You can see the full clip below.

A win for Newcastle would see qualification to the tournament’s knockout round go down to the final fixture but defeat would see them eliminated so the pressure is on.

Tonight’s Group F showdown, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

