Real Betis preparing to make Leeds January loan-to-buy offer for defender

Real Betis are reportedly keen to sign Junior Firpo from Leeds United during the January transfer window.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who claims the La Liga side want to add the Dominican Republic full-back to their squad in order to bolster their backline.

Firpo, 27, was a regular at Leeds under former manager Jesse Marsch but since being part of the team that were relegated to the Championship last season, the 27-year-old now finds himself out of favour with current boss Daniel Farke.

Starting in just one Championship game all season, the former Barcelona defender is in desperate need of game time.

And according to Aouna, Real Betis are hopeful they can bring him back to Spain during the January window.

The La Liga outfit are also expected to include an option to buy — whether or not Leeds United’s owners accept Betis’ proposal remains to be seen but if they do, fans will certainly be expecting the club to receive a good offer.

During his two years at Elland Road, Firpo, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored two goals and registered four assists in 53 games in all competitions.