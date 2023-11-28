Savage will anger Villa fans with his prediction on where they’ll finish

Former Leicester player and now controversial pundit, Robbie Savage, has stoked the fires with Aston Villa supporters over where he expects the club to finish the season.

Under Unai Emery, the Villains have gone from strength to strength in both the Premier League and the Europa Conference League.

With two group games to play in the latter competition, Villa are joint top of Group E and virtually guaranteed to go through to the knockout stages.

In the English top-flight, they’re currently sat in fourth, just two points behind leaders, Arsenal, and only with Man City having outscored them.

Clearly, the Spaniard is doing something right, and his players are responding.

If they carry on in the same way, and only a plethora of injuries is likely to stop their progress, there’s no telling how far they’ll go in 2023/24, but Savage, whilst impressed, isn’t tipping the Midlanders for big things.

“They’re not going to win the title. How are you going to get past Manchester City?” he said on the BBC 606 football phone in, in answer to a question from a listener.

“Top four [contenders], yeah. I don’t think they will finish in the top four. I honestly don’t. But they are having a remarkable season. I think you could finish fifth.”

Savage has always been an acquired taste both as a player and as a pundit, and one has to question his motives sometimes.

As a player he always loved to get under the skin of opponents, and one wonders if he is still trying to do similar to others just for the sake of it.