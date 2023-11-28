Sin bins similar to Rugby look to be heading towards the Premier League

Sins bins are a punishment associated with Rugby but they could be introduced to the Premier League and other major European leagues in the future.

In England, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) are keen to stamp out abuse towards officials in addition to time-wasting, discussing the six-second rule on goalkeeper distribution, delayed restarts and managing injuries.

IFAB met in London on Tuesday to discuss the laws of the game and according to the Daily Mail, Sin bins are set to be trialled at higher levels of professional football having been successfully implemented at grassroots.

Sin bins have been hugely popular since their introduction into grassroots and junior football in England in 2019, with players who display words or actions of dissent forced to leave the pitch for 10 minutes of the match.

IFAB are keen to see how this would work at higher levels and the punishment will likely be used in the EFL and National League in the near future before reaching the country’s top product, the Premier League.

In addition to this, it was also approved that only team captains will be able to approach referees during matches with football chiefs eager to increase respect towards officials and stamp out abuse.

It is uncertain when or if these rules will be applied to the Premier League but it is clear that IFAB are trying to clamp down on abuse towards referees and speeding up the sport.